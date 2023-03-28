TxDOT lowering speed limit west of Dayton to 55 MPH

Construction projects west of Dayton on US 90 have prompted the Texas Department of Transportation to temporarily lower the speed limit from 65 to 55 miles per hour. Dayton City Manager Kimberly Judge explained at the Monday night city council meeting that the change in speed limit will extend to the city limits to the west.

“This is an the area that is heading toward the west city limits for the new overpass, grade separation and other things that are taking place,” said Judge, adding that the decreased speed limit will be 24 hours per day, not just when construction crews are visible.

The date is open ended and the change will take effect immediately. Signs will go up immediately warning motorists,” Judge said.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right) presents a plaque of appreciation to former mayor pro tem, Sherial Lawson, at the Dayton City Council meeting on Monday, March 27. Lawson is seeking the unexpired council seat of the late Dwight Pruitt, who died unexpectedly in February.

Council approved TxDOT’s request.

The City’s audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, was presented by Certified Public Accountant Mike Brooks with Brooks Watson and Co. Brooks presented the City with a clean, unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of assurance.

Despite some of the financial challenges the City faced in recent years, it had an overall increase in net position of $6,731,842 for the year. Other highlights of the budget were:

Total governmental revenues were $17,264,313, an increase of $5,569,812 Total property taxes were $6,591,855, an increase of $369,309; Total sales taxes were $2,152,426, an increase of $238,561; Total grants were $5,799,378, an increase of $4,422,806.



The ending fund balances for the City for the fiscal year were $4,732,119 in the general fund, $1,627,054 to debt service, $29,314 for an economic development grant and $1,664,699 for non-major governmental funds.

Older residents of Dayton may soon be able to recoup their own savings after Council approved a 20 percent reduction in water and sewer service fees. To qualify, you must be a resident of Dayton and be able to prove through documentation that you are the head of household. Residents who lease or lease apartments will not qualify as the discount cannot be passed on to the owner of the apartment complex.

The discounted rates take effect immediately, but residents must submit the documents to the City before the discounts can be applied to their accounts.

To safeguard the health of residents, City Council approved a requirement that all eating establishments must receive a health inspection every year.

“This is the only way we can ensure they are properly storing and preparing food. This will be an independent inspector. We will require annual health inspections for all eating establishments. They should be surprise inspections,” Judge said.

If a restaurant fails an inspection, it will have to pass an inspection before reopening.

Council also approved a bid for a road widening project for Stilson Road, located at Gulf Inland Logistics Park. The City received nine bids with the lowest from Carter Construction.

Dayton Community Development Corporation will now be known as Dayton Economic Development Corporation after Council voted for the name change at the meeting. The DCDC board has already approved the name change, though it had to receive Council’s support before being finalized.

With the resignation of DCDC President Tonya Smikal, who is seeking a seat on council, DCDC board officers selected Lacy Cooper Bell to be the new president. Bell’s appointment was also approved by City council.

Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce that allows the City to be considered a Chamber sponsor in exchange for monthly rental of the community center.

“We work together quite well. We pay about $3,000 a year as a sponsor. They pay us monthly for rent. Why not just do a memorandum of understanding and be partners. They don’t have to pay rent and we don’t have to pay a sponsorship fee. It washes out,” Judge explained.

After an executive session, Council reconvened the regular meeting to cancel negotiations and reject all bids for the city-owned DayNet fiber project if the buyer fails to close on the deal within 10 business days. That deadline is April 11.

