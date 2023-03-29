Dayton students advancing to Regional UIL after placing at District contests

The Dayton High School UIL Academics Team competed on Saturday at Porter High School and Tuesday at Stephen F. Austin State University in the District 16-5A Academic Competition. Several Dayton students placed in the competition and will be advancing to the Regional Competition.

Here are the results:

Number Sense Team – Placed first in District and will advance to Region Competition; Team members are David Coll, Jimmy Rivera and Azlyn Narvaez.

Madison Beathea placed third in Poetry Interpretation and will advance to the Regional Competition.

Placing in Poetry Interpretation were Shelby Berry in 4th place and Aaron Sells in 5th place.

Eric Silva placed 4th in Extemporaneous Informative Speech.

Madison Bethea

One Dayton student, David Coll, had an exceptional day and placed in numerous events:

Calculator Applications – 1st Place Overall

Number Sense – 1st Place Overall

Science – 2nd Place Overall

Chemistry – 1st Place

Biology – 2nd Place

Physics – 2nd Place

Mathematics – 3rd Place Overall

Social Studies – 3rd Place Overall

Coll is advancing to Regional Competition in all of these events.

The Regional Competition will be held at the University of Texas at Arlington campus next month.

