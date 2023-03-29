Deadline to register to vote in May 6 election nears

Many important races to Liberty County residents will be decided in the May 6 election. Seven of the eight municipalities in the county will have races – Ames, Cleveland, Daisetta, Dayton, Kenefick, Liberty and Plum Grove. Only the City of Hardin was able to cancel its election due to only one person signing up for the available seats.

Five of the seven school districts in Liberty County will hold elections – Cleveland, Dayton, Devers, Hardin and Hull-Daisetta. There will also be a special election for Dayton City Council to fill the unexpired term of the late Councilman Dwight Pruitt and elections for Municipal Utility District 19 and Municipal Utility District 10.

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is Thursday, April 6. Registration can be completed online by going to https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp or in person by stopping by the County Clerk’s offices at the Liberty County Courthouse, the Dayton Annex or the Cleveland Annex. Registration takes just a couple of minutes.

Early voting will be held on April 24-28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 1-2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:

Jack Hartel Community Center – 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas 77575

Dayton Community Center – 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas 77535

Hardin City Hall – 142 CO RD 2010, Liberty, Texas 77575

Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach St., Cleveland, Texas 77327

Sante Fe Admin Building – 1680 RD 3549, Cleveland Texas 77327

On Election Day, May 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at ANY of the following locations:

Devers School – 201 Chism St., Devers, Texas 77538

Hull Daisetta High School – 117 N Main St., Daisetta, Texas 77533

Ames, Ames City Hall – 304 Martin St., Ames, Texas 77575

Jack Hartel Building – 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas 77575

Pathways Church – 9160 FM 1409, Dayton, Texas 77535

Douglas School Gym – 900 Sam Wiley Drive, Cleveland, Texas 77327

Romayor Baptist Church – 307 FM 2610, Cleveland, Texas 77327

Hardin City Hall – 142 CO RD 2010, Liberty, Texas 77575

HI- Way Tabernacle – 108 CR 2250, Cleveland, Texas 77327

Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach St., Cleveland, Texas 77327

Sante Fe Admin Building – 1680 RD 3549, Cleveland Texas 77327

Plum Grove City Hall – 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Cleveland Texas 77327

Dayton Community Center – 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas 77535

Kenefick Southern Baptist Church – 3536 FM 1008, Dayton, Texas 77535

Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church – 25 CR 306, Cleveland, Texas 77327

As Liberty County now uses voting centers, you do not have to vote in the same area where you live. You can pick from any of the above polling locations and cast your ballot there.

Don’t forget your ID card

To vote, you must provide your photo ID. The ID must be up to date or expired for no more than four years. Only voters 70 and older can use driver’s licenses that have been expired for any length of time.

If you do not have a driver’s license or Texas-issued identification card, here are some alternatives:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

However, if you use one of these other forms of identification, you are required to sign a statement that explains that you had a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID, according to County Clerk’s office.

