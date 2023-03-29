Mudd announcing candidacy for Dayton mayor

Martin Mudd is seeking the position of Dayton mayor in the May 6 election. Mudd promises to work with all residents, business owners and community leaders to create a vision and implement a plan for the city that includes new jobs, improved infrastructure and a better quality of life.

“My campaign slogan is ‘Making a Difference Together’ because I genuinely believe that we can accomplish great things when we work together as a community family,” Mudd said. “I am making a solid commitment to the concerns of the community, and I will strive to work tirelessly to ensure that no voice is left unheard.”

Mudd and his wife married in 2005, and eventually settled on raising their family of five in Dayton. Mudd grew up in the small town of Shepherd, Texas. He attended college in Bryan, and returned to the Cleveland area before moving to Dayton. He feels he truly understands that “small communities are a big family.”

Mudd believes his experience as a successful CEO of a managed IT services firm and his years of working in collaborative teams as a project manager have helped him to develop strong leadership qualities, problem-solving skills and effective interpersonal communication, all while working under budget constraints to deliver a strong product successfully.

“I believe in putting the community’s needs first, while using conservative values to help cut costs, curb unnecessary spending and find alternate revenue streams to help reduce or eliminate additional tax burdens on our community,” he said. “My dream is to make Dayton a place where everyone can prosper, no matter how long you have been in the family.”

Mudd said he promises to be a leader who puts the needs of the community family first.

“So, I am asking for your vote and support, and I look forward to working with you to create a better future for our city. Together WE can make a difference,” he said.

