Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2023:
- Etheridge, Samantha Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Blanchard, Hannah Jo – Public Intoxication
- Whitaker, Natasha Ann – Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Nicol, Devin Paul – Assault/Family Violence
- Brooks, Dywan Shenille – Parole Violation
- Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Pettit, Scott Anthony – Harassment
- Fraga, Clemente – Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Poorman, Steven Paul – Public Intoxication