Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 27, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2023:

  • Etheridge, Samantha Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Blanchard, Hannah Jo – Public Intoxication
  • Whitaker, Natasha Ann – Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Nicol, Devin Paul – Assault/Family Violence
  • Brooks, Dywan Shenille – Parole Violation  
  • Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Pettit, Scott Anthony – Harassment
  • Fraga, Clemente – Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Theft of Property (no mugshot)
  • Poorman, Steven Paul – Public Intoxication
