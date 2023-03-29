Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 27, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2023:

Etheridge, Samantha Rose – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Blanchard, Hannah Jo – Public Intoxication

Whitaker, Natasha Ann – Hold for Jefferson County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Nicol, Devin Paul – Assault/Family Violence

Brooks, Dywan Shenille – Parole Violation

Chavez, Miguel Angel Jr. – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Pettit, Scott Anthony – Harassment

Fraga, Clemente – Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Theft of Property (no mugshot)

Poorman, Steven Paul – Public Intoxication

