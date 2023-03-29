Candace Michelle Ellison of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the age of 65. She was born on Thursday, August 29, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Bill Donley Flowers and Rosezella May Flowers, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children and grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. There will be a small gathering of family and friends at Neal Funeral Home on April 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

