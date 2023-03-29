James “JW” Wayne McDougald, 65 of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 8, 1957, in Houston, Texas to the late Joe Francis and Blanche Nell Newman McDougald.

JW was a construction worker and traveled to many different states building commercial buildings and honing his skills. He had many interests, some of which included horses and riding, cattle, hunting and fishing. He loved putting in a garden and all the fresh vegetables that it produced. He was a good dancer, and a talented storyteller. His stories could have listeners rolling with laughter. JW loved decorating for the different holidays. People would come to see his Halloween decor each year, but he treasured decorating with a patriotic theme for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, honoring those that served to protect our country. He loved nature and would build and make ready Martin houses each year for the Martin’s return. His latest hobby was trying his luck at magnet fishing. Of all the things and activities JW liked doing, his most precious enjoyment was spending time with his family, his daughter, grandkids, sister and nephew. He was a fun-loving man and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

JW was preceded in death by his parents; a son Kopelan Sistrunk; sister Joenell Gibbs; and brother-in-law Jerry Wayne Campbell. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Beau Nicole Watson and husband Quincy of Angleton, Texas; grandchildren Wyatt, Hayden, Kaley, and Brendon; sister Robin Campbell of Houston; nephew James Wayne Campbell; nieces Cheryl Ashley Gibbs and partner Terry Williams of Houston, Wendy Russell and husband Marcus of Katy; aunt Joe Duke of Houston; girlfriend Beverly Campbell of Shawnee, Kansas; very dear friends Bruce Meritt of Houston and Vicki Lewicki of Richmond; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

No services are pending at this time, a service for JW will be planned at a later date.

