Earl Lea Yarbrough was born January 5, 1926, in Daisetta, Texas, to parents, Walter Lea Yarbrough and Mattie Thornton Yarbrough.

He passed away March 27, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 97. Earl spent most of his life as a logger in the timber industry. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.

Earl loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lea Yarbrough and Mattie Yarbrough; his wife of 67 years, Zettie Mae Yarbrough; son, Donald Lee Yarbrough; grandson, Donal Lynn Yarbrough Jr.

Earl is survived by his children, Jimmy Dale Perry and wife Jan, Donna Marie Roddy, David Benjamin Yarbrough and wife Angie, Donal Lynn Yarbrough and wife Kim; sister, Winnie Jean Thornton; grandchildren, Melanie, Kyla, Candy, John, Joey, Melissa, David, Jessica; numerous great grandchildren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

