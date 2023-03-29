Carol Jean Fulton was born in Houston, Texas on July 5, 1945 to parents, George Garrison and Alice Thierry Garrison. She passed away March 26, 2023 in New Caney, Texas at the age of 77. Carol worked for Southwestern Bell, later becoming AT&T, for 41 ½ years.

She loved her family and was most proud of her daughter and grandchildren. Carol will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alice Garrison; brother, George Garrison.

Carol is survived by her beloved daughter, Rhonda Ligon and husband Dean Ligon; brother, Thomas Garrison; sisters, Mary Hollifield and Dorothy Whitmire; grandchildren, Stephen Fulton, Brandon Gilmore and Shane Ligon.

