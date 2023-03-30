Grace Elizabeth (Betty) Evans, 87, of Houston, Texas, peacefully passed away on March 26, 2023.

Betty was born on February 20, 1936, to R.D. (Bob) Evans and Evelyn Evans in Beaumont, Texas. She grew up in Devers, Texas. After Betty graduated from Liberty High School in 1952, she attended Southern Methodist University where she joined the Tri Delta Sorority. She then attended her alma mater the University of Texas where she graduated with a BBA in 1956.

After graduation she begin working in Houston which became her home base for her annual travels. Betty had a vision to see the world and she did, from London to Paris and most all continental Europe as well as Russia and the Great Wall of China along with numerous other venues, she saw it all. She loved to travel and always had her next trip on the horizon. The people she met along the way and traveled with became great friends over the years and oh the stories she would tell were fun for all to hear.

Gracious and sweet is probably the most fitting way to describe Betty. While Betty never married, she lived a full and vibrant life and had more dear friends than you could count. Her grand nephews and nieces meant more to her than words can describe.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, R.D. (Bob) and Evelyn Evans, her niece Nancy Evans, her brother R.B. (Bobby) and her sister in law Cora Beth Evans. She is survived by her nephew Jim Bob Evans and wife Casey and their children, Luke, Kennedy, Reese and Hutton.

Travel well.

Graveside services will be held at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, Texas, on April 1, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

