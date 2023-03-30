With great sadness, we share the passing of Lonnie Ray Ard. He was born on June 26, 1949, in Silsbee, Texas. Lonnie and Elaine were married for 51 years. We are all devastated by the loss of this beautiful soul, who will be greatly missed. He passed away doing something that he loved with the people he loved.

He had many roles in his life, being a father, grandfather, friend, and boss man. He worked hard for everything he accomplished in his life and was very blessed with a joyful life. He had many passions, playing his bass and singing with Kay Kay at church, motorcycles, farming, working his tractors, trail riding, and being with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Loyd and Leavie Smart Ard; siblings, James Ard and Thelma Ard Taylor. He leaves behind many friends and family; brothers, Jimmie Ard of Batson, Texas, and Kimmie and Dee Ann Ard of Hull, TX; sisters, Mary Ard Credeur of Daisetta, TX, Willie Ard Whistler of Lake Jackson, TX, and Melba Ard Knoblock of New Caney, TX; children, Sonya Elaine Ard Campbell and Chris Campbell of Sour Lake, TX, Eurina Kay Ard Sellers of Batson, and William Ray and Andi Hickman Ard of Batson, TX; grandchildren, Channing Ard, Garrison Crawford, Sarina and Kenneth Fundling 2nd, Hae’lee and Corey Canales, Heath and Maddie Ard, Landyn and Lauren Sellers, Chloe Sellers, Harper Ard; and Great grandchildren, Kenneth Fundling 3rd, Kover Fundling, Wayllen Ard, Addeline, “Addie” Sellers, and Karson Fundling.

The service will be held at New Life Church in Batson, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Lamar Shane, Rev. Clayton Taylor, and Rev. Hector Marchado officiating. Burial will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

The viewing will be held at New Life Church on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Honoring Mr. Lonnie as pallbearers are Mike Parrish, Mark Campbell, Steven Campbell, Travis Jackson, Bruce Becker, and Marlin Flores. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Byford, Erwin Watson, Shawn Baxley, and Duane Alford.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lonnie Ray Ard please visit our Sympathy Store.

