Today we gather as we celebrate the life Eurina Elaine Ard. She was loved by many people and always extended her arm to everyone. She was born May 4, 1950, in Liberty, Texas. You would find her most of the time cooking in the kitchen, providing meals for people who needed them. She had such a kind, generous, and sweet soul and it was always noticed.

She loved going to the hair salon, shopping, and dancing to zydeco music. She praised the Lord even on her hardest days, as she knew she could rely on him.

Lonnie and Elaine were married for 51 years and endured many obstacles and created many wonderful memories.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Earnest Taylor and Lucille Fregia Davis; brothers, Colombus Radford Davis and Terry and Jerry Taylor; sister, Marilyn Kay Ainsworth.

She leaves behind many friends and family; brothers, Marvin and Debbie Taylor of Daisetta, Texas, Albert E. Taylor Jr. and Melanie of Splendora, Texas, and Burchie Richard “Skeet“ Tracy Taylor of Liberty, Texas; children, Sonya Elaine Ard Campbell and Chris Campbell of Sour Lake, Texas, Eurina Kay Ard Sellers of Batson, Texas, and William Ray and Andi Hickman Ard of Batson, Texas; grandchildren, Channing Ard, Garrison Crawford, Sarina and Kenneth Fundling II, Hae’lee and Corey Canales, Heath and Maddie Ard, Landyn and Lauren Sellers, Chloe Sellers, Harper Ard; and great-grandchildren, Kenneth Fundling III, Kover Fundling, Wayllen Ard, Addeline, “Addie” Sellers, and Karson Fundling.

The service will be held at New Life Church in Batson, Texas, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lamar Shane, Rev. Clayton Taylor and Rev. Hector Marchado officiating. Burial will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

The viewing will be held at New Life Church on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Honoring Mrs. Elaine as pallbearers are Heath Ard, Landyn Sellers, JT Greek, Cameron Holder, Michael Watson and Scotty Baucum. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Cooper, Chad Downs, Beth Johnson, Johnathan Cantrell, and Colton Baxley.

