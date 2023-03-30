Saundra Nanette Harmon, 85, of Mont Belvieu, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Lovingly known by her family and friends as Sunnie, she was born in Baytown, Texas, on October 26, 1937, to Thayer and Bertie Harmon. She was a Barbers Hill graduate and was always a huge fan of the Barbers Hill Eagles. She played basketball in high school and was elected Most Beautiful and Homecoming Queen.

Sunnie started her career at Citizens Bank in Baytown and then worked for Exxon until her retirement in 1994. She loved spoiling and taking care of her nieces and nephews and their children. She enjoyed taking them to Cracker Barrel and Baskin Robbins just to name a few. The kids enjoyed being with her because there were no rules with Aunt Sunnie. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, completing crossword puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Mont Belvieu and enjoyed volunteering with the schools. She was a lifelong member of the Mont Belvieu Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thayer and Bertie McDonald Harmon; nephews, Lee Joseph, Spencer Hall and Johnny Johnson Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Harmon and wife Shirley of Mont Belvieu; sister, Carolyn Joseph and husband Lee Neil of Spring, Texas; nephews, Terry Joseph and David Joseph of Spring; nieces, Anita Hall of Mont Belvieu, and Melissa Johnson Cox and husband Andy of Mont Belvieu; great nieces and nephews, Tyler, Blaine, Lura and Charlie Joseph and Ashton Hall, and Austin and Natalie Johnson and Chase and Madison Johnson; and great great nieces and nephew, Kamryn and Alex Hall, and Sophia Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 10 -11 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton with Leroy Stevens officiating. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Baytown following the service.

Serving as pallbearers are her nephews, Terry Joseph, David Joseph, Blaine Joseph, Ashton Hall, Austin Johnson, and Chase Johnson.

In lieu of usual remembrances, please make a donation to your favorite charity or church in memory of Sunnie.

