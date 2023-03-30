Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in identifying credit card abuse suspects

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects in connection with a Credit Card Abuse case.

On March 15, 2023, the male and female pictured allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly man in New Caney and made purchases at locations in the New Caney and Humble area using the stolen card.

These two suspects are believed to be targeting and stealing from the elderly in neighboring police jurisdictions as well.

If you recognize or have any information on these suspects, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #23A077874.

