Tarkington High School UIL Academic Team advances to Regionals

Tarkington High School students had a great showing at the District Academic UIL Meet in New Waverly on Saturday, March 25.

Four THS students advanced to the Regional competition at Blinn College in Brenham on April 22.



“Cheyenne Lewis placed 2nd in Copy Editing and 2nd in Headline, her second year to place in the top three in the Headline category,” said UIL Sponsor Madison Brown. “David Morrow placed 2nd in Ready Writing and 5th in News; Jaziah Apiag placed 1st in Ready Writing; Christopher Huffman placed 4th in News and 5th in Literary Criticism. Charli Lewis placed 1st in Feature and 6th in Literary Criticism.”



Tarkington also took 2nd place as a team for Ready Writing.

“Charli had never competed in Feature before, so it was really exciting that she got first place,” said Brown. “It was Jaziah’s second year placing in the top three at district, and Cheyenne’s second year placing in the top three for Headline.”

