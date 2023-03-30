Easter egg hunts taking place next 2 weekends in Liberty County

Egg-citement is in the air as multiple Easter egg hunts are set to take place this weekend and next weekend in Liberty County.

This Saturday, April 1, the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland, will host the 12th Annual Bunny Blast Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. sharp, at the Old City Park, 320 Hubert St. Thousands of eggs will be scattered around the park for children ages 0-12 to find. There will be hidden prize eggs, candy-filled plastic eggs, an arts and crafts station and a petting zoo.

The park will be sectioned into four parts – ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-11 and special needs.

The Easter Bunny will arrive via a Cleveland fire truck and pose for photos with children before and after the egg hunt. If you plan to attend, be sure to bring your child’s Easter basket and a camera or cell phone for all the photo-worthy moments.

For more information on Bunny Blast, call 281-592-2395.

Children rush to pick up Easter eggs hidden in Old City Park in Cleveland at Bunny Blast in April 2022. (File photo)

On the following weekend, there will be multiple egg hunts in Liberty. First Liberty Bank is hosting a huge egg-stravaganza at Memorial Stadium, 1024 Bowie St., Liberty. There will be more than 10,000 Easter eggs up for grabs by children ages 10 and under when the egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.

Before the event, starting at 9 a.m., food and entertainment will take place. There will be games, prizes and snow cones at the First Liberty Bank Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Just down the street from Memorial Stadium, Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Milam St., Liberty, is hosting its Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. Like the other eggs hunts, this event is free. Children of all ages are welcome to participate.

If you go, remember to bring an item for the Alleluia Cross and your Easter basket.

If you are a late sleeper and miss the other egg hunts, the VFW Post 5621’s Easter egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. at Liberty Gazebo at the Vara Faye Martin Park outside of Liberty City Hall.

The area will be sectioned off into three age groups with prize eggs in each group. The Easter Bunny also will make an appearance for photos with children.

If your church or organization is hosting an Easter event, please share the flyer under this article on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews

Here are the flyers for the four events shared above:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

