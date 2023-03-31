Brian Lee Johnson, 38, of Baytown, Texas, passed away and entered into Heaven’s gates on March 29, 2023, after battling cancer for almost a year.

Brian was born on January 29, 1985, to Craig and Becky Johnson in Baytown, Texas. Brian graduated from Liberty High School in 2003. He worked as a pipefitter for the last several years.

In 2004, Brian met Jenny Minter in Kennard, Texas. Brian and Jenny married in 2009 and went on to have two children, Braden who is 15, and Jax, who is 2.

Brian was a devoted husband, dad and a beloved son and brother. He had a love for worship music and played guitar in church. He also sang occasionally. He liked watching football, baseball and really enjoyed watching movies of all kinds with his family and friends. He also LOVED animals, feeding every stray that came along. He loved life and spending time with his family. He brought joy and fun to everyone around with all his silly humor and movie quotes. We have been told that he has inspired many others to pursue a better path in life with God at the lead. His heart throughout his fight with cancer was to really live the life that God had called him too.

Brian was preceded in death by Leo Johnson (paternal grandfather); Hollis Marshall (maternal grandfather); and Ruth Marshall (maternal grandmother).

Brian is survived by his wife, Jenny; and two sons Braden and Jax; his dad, Craig Johnson and mother, Becky Johnson; Father-in-law, James Minter and wife Judy Minter; Mother-in-Law Amanda Stubblefield and husband Lynn Stubblefield; Lola Johnson (grandmother) and Johnny Hanel (grandfather); James Minter (grandfather-in-law) and wife Norma Minter; his sister, Tiffany Johnson Alford her husband, Brad Alford; and nephew Christian Alford. Also survived by sister-in-law Bianca Minter Roberts and husband Jake Roberts; sisters-in-law Jamie Minter and Katie Minter; sister-in-law Lacey Stubblefield Nicar, her husband Brett Nicar; and nephew Tuf Nicar.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 3pm, on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at New Life Church, 3056 FM 1008 in Dayton, with Pastor George Finney, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

