Judy Lynn Hoy, 75, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 27, 1948, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, daughter of the late Charles Reagan and Gladys Maxine Smith Loftis. Judy grew up in Tennessee and had always wanted to find her way back to the beautiful state. She graduated from Farragut High School in Knox County, Tennessee, with the class of 1966. Judy attended nursing school in Memphis, Tennessee, where she became a Registered Nurse and later received her BSN in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Judy worked for more that forty-five years as a Registered Nurse in various hospitals including Bayshore in Pasadena, Texas. She truly found happiness in her desire to serve her patients in a time of need. Judy held tightly to her faith in the Lord. In her younger years, she spent years in dedicating her time to the church. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Pasadena and the First Baptist Church in Dayton.

Judy pursued many interests, some of which included sewing and her passion for reading. She loved reading her Bible the most and found solace from scripture. Judy also enjoyed music and enjoyed listening to Neil Diamond, The Beatles, even Elvis, but her favorite was Garth Brooks. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and her friends, whom she loved dearly. She doted on her boys and her grandchildren, was very proud of them all and of their accomplishments.

Although Judy could be stubborn, she was a caring mother and grandmother who worked extremely hard to provide for her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband Michael Joseph Hoy, Sr.; and her siblings Dean Loftis, Susie Loftis Burwell and Gary Loftis. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Michael Joseph Hoy, Jr. and wife Sherisa and Daniel Hoy; her grandchildren Michael Joseph Hoy, III and Johnny Hoy; her siblings Perry Loftis and Ginger Loftis Grabel; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Mike Hoy, Daniel Hoy, Michael Hoy, III, Johnny Hoy, Perry Loftis, and Hunter Crooks.

A funeral service for Judy will be held at 10:30am, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston.

In place of flowers, the family request that plants be sent in Judy’s honor.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

