Lorna Mardell Jones Lacy, age 83, gained her wings on March 28, 2023, at HCA Healthcare Hospital- Kingwood, Texas, after a hard fought battle with pneumonia and COPD with loving family by her side.

Lorna was born in Liberty, Texas, on January 12, 1940, to Clifford and Rubye Jones. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1958 and soon married Clarence Lacy with whom she had four children, Dean, Todd, Phillip, and Keisha. She will be remembered for her classic feistiness, stubborn streak, sense of humor, strong faith in God, and most of all, her fierce love and devotion for her children, grandchildren, and friends. She took great pride in her “Mama Bear” role and you never had to question her commitment to family and faith.

Lorna lived most of her life in Liberty, as well as a short time in Austin and 8 years in Wharton, Texas. Throughout those years, she held various positions such as bookkeeper, school secretary, co-owner/operator of L&L Grocery with her sister and best friend, Linda, for 13 years after taking over the business from their father. Before retiring at age 67, she served as a certified WIC clerk for the Texas Health Department for 10 years. Ultimately, she considered her role of mother, sister, granni, and friend as her most important jobs, giving her joy, love, comfort, and purpose.

She was a lifelong member of South Liberty United Methodist Church and proud supporter of faith and fellowship.

Her greatest joys in life were listening to an uplifting sermon, prayer, telling great jokes, fishing, lots of reading, flowers/gardening, collecting frog figurines, hummingbirds, butterflies, daily crossword puzzles, casino gambling with partners in crime, Joann Budro or Sue Sanders, playing Mahjong and Candy Crush games, but MOST of all, spending time with her grandchildren, sharing coffee and jokes with friends and sister, Linda. She never missed an opportunity to share and receive a good joke. She recognized the power of laughter and used that gift until the very end.

From an early age she had natural athletic ability, playing softball, basketball, and was a member of several top area bowling teams. While living in Wharton, she became a regular tennis league player, learned to play the guitar, and enjoyed learning to macrame and paint ceramics.

Lorna is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Rubye Jones, brother, Butch Jones, sister, Linda Swearingen, and nephew, Dane Jones.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her four children; Dean Lacy (Kim) of Abilene, TX, Todd Lacy (Susan) of Leona, TX, Phillip Lacy (Cynthia) of College Station, TX, and Keisha Lacy French (Curtis) of Austin, TX, brother-in-law Jerry Swearingen of Liberty, nephew Jerry Len Swearingen (Jamie) of The Woodlands; niece Jena Bridgefarmer (Matt) of LaGrange; grandchildren Zachary Lacy (Jessica), Lisa Castillo (Nicho), Tyler Lewis (Jenni), Christopher Lewis, Lauren Young, Noah Young, Asa Lacy, Ian French; and great-grandchildren Garrett, Theo, Clara Beth, Luke, Tate, Koen, and Effie, long-time friend and travel buddy, Sue Sanders, plus numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A special thank you to her dear friend and caregiver, Evelyn Redfearn, the incredibly kind nurses at Angels Care Home Health, and lastly, the amazing RNs, CNAs, techs, respiratory therapists, doctors, case managers, Palliative Care, Hospice Care and incredible hospice liaison, Lori Weber.

Funeral services for Lorna Lacy will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N Cleveland St, Dayton, TX, 77535, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Interment will be at Palms Memorial Park, Dayton, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Spirit of Sharing, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or South Liberty United Methodist Church.

