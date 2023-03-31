On March 26, 2023, our beloved Chris passed unexpectedly while resting peacefully in his sleep. He was only 40 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden passing. Chris was born on December 27, attended Humble High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and lived in Cleveland with his wife Angela and son Hunter.

Chris was a skilled aircraft mechanic working on aircraft engines for Boeing, and later worked for Sinor/Cooper Machinery and worked his way up to field service crew chief who maintained and repaired other large engines and compressors. He was an incredibly hard worker and spent a lot of his time traveling to different states around the U.S. Chris had to stay busy, he wasn’t a man to lounge around, he always had to be up and moving. Chris loved to cook, but he never wrote down a recipe, so if you loved what he cooked, he couldn’t replicate it, he just cooked from the heart. Chris loved to joke around and have a good time, he loved the outdoors and just being outside. Chris’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. His idea of heaven would be a cool night by a fire with Texas country playing in the background.

Chris is survived by his wife, Angela, his son, Hunter, his parents, Paula and Mike, his siblings Jennifer and Sean as well as an abundance of extended family and good friends.

https://everloved.com/life-of/chris-nelson/

