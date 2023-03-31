Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2023:

Carr, Kristi Jeane – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Hines, NL Sallie II – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)

Collier, Sherry Lavon – Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Watkins, Christian Amariah – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Ferguson, James Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence

Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Failure to Appear, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Expired Driver’s License

Perales, Roberto E. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Order Setting Aside Bond-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Katherine Ramos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Jackson, Kathryn Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Leon County-Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property and Hold for Leon County-Bond Forfeiture-Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)

