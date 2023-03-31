Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 29, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 29, 2023:

  • Carr, Kristi Jeane – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Hines, NL Sallie II – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Collier, Sherry Lavon – Hold for Polk County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Watkins, Christian Amariah – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Ferguson, James Richard – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence
  • Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Failure to Appear, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear, Expired Registration and Expired Driver’s License
  • Perales, Roberto E. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thompson, Xavier Trevon – Order Setting Aside Bond-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Katherine Ramos – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)
  • Jackson, Kathryn Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Leon County-Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property and Hold for Leon County-Bond Forfeiture-Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear (no mugshot)
Carr, Kristi Jeane
Collier, Sherry Lavon
Ferguson, James Richard
Jennings, Warren Keith
Perales, Roberto E
Thompson, Xavier

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.