Liberty County law enforcement to stop solicitation at intersections, roadways

In an effort to prevent a tragic accident, Liberty County law enforcement agencies are going to begin cracking down on people soliciting for money along roadways and intersections.

Throughout the year, but mostly in the months leading up to summer, the intersections of SH 146 and SH 105 in Moss Hill, FM 834 and SH 146 in Hardin, FM 787 and SH 146 in Rye, SH 105 and SH 321 in Tarkington, are the main areas where parents and their children congregate to collect money from passing motorists.

“We are not trying to take away the fun or experiences of the children in being able to play ball or go to a summer camp, but our main interest is protecting the children’s lives so they are able to participate in these things,” said Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “I don’t want to see anyone killed. I am tired of seeing death. All it would take for a terrible tragedy to occur is one distracted driver hitting a group of children. That would be an absolute disaster, and the potential is there because drivers are already so distracted these days by their cell phones.”

Going forward, warnings will be issued, then citations, when warranted. These citations are a Class C misdemeanor that are punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Willoughby cited Texas Transportation Code, 552.007, which states: “A person may not stand in a roadway to solicit a ride, contribution, employment or business from an occupant of a vehicle” without having the authority of the local jurisdiction.

This section of Texas law also states that solicitation is only allowed if the person seeking authorization files a written application and has it approved by the local jurisdiction, and if they can provide proof of liability insurance of at least $1 million to the local authority.

According to Willoughby, County Judge Jay Knight is the local authority. Judge Knight told Bluebonnet News that he, too, is concerned about the safety of these children and adults at the intersections and will stand in support with the local law enforcement agencies.

“The serious nature of the accidents that happen on these roads and the potential for accidents at these intersection, and our care for our children and adults, means that we need to start being more cognizant, and this is the first step to rectifying the problem,” Knight said. “We are not being mean to the kids, but we want to see them grow to be adults.”

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader also is backing DPS’ efforts.

“My policy will be the same. We will start enforcing this. It sure would be nice to go from Liberty to Lufkin without being stopped at intersections in Moss Hill and Rye by people soliciting for money,” Rader said.

Fire departments will be exempted from this rule as they have the liability insurance, professional experience, equipment and permission to solicit safely at intersections, Willoughby said.

To report soliciting at intersections and roadways in Liberty County, call your local law enforcement agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

