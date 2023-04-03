Cleveland senior earns private pilot license

Cleveland High School senior Jorge Pena is the first high school student to earn his private pilot license through CHS’s Aerospace Engineering program.

With the private pilot’s license, Pena can now pursue his goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot. He previously earned his Unmanned Commercial Drone Pilot’s License. With both licenses, he can pursue many careers, including a lucrative drone pilot career with Amazon.

Pena also has been accepted into the most prestigious Commercial Pilots program in the world at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

“This is the first year we have offered this through our Aerospace Engineering Program at Cleveland High School, and this is the first of many to come,” said Ashlee Hons, CISD Career and Technical Education coordinator.

Pena is the second known Cleveland High School student to earn a private pilot license. The first was Cassie Campbell, who at 18 in 2014, earned her license. She now works as a commercial airline pilot.

Unlike Pena, Campbell earned her license privately through Cleveland Municipal Airport.

