Joyce Fory Rachal Stark, of Point Blank, Texas, was born July 7, 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to parents, William “Bill” Fory and Helen Larrison Fory.

She passed away March 28, 2023, in Point Blank, Texas, at the age of 81.

Joyce worked as a bus driver for Greyhound for many years and was heavily involved with the VFW, American Legion, and with the Veterans’ Association. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Fory and Helen Larrison Fory McCarley; husband, Wayne Stark; sister, Sally; brother, Fred.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Kyle and Carrie Rachal, Batiste and Cindy Rachal, Shane and Teri Rachal; step children, Jenneth and Ray Klimek, Linda and Dan Braithwaite, Anthony and Shana Stark, Terry and Chris Beckius; 27-plus grandchildren including, Robert, Melissa, Joey, Stacy, Jeremy, Shivonne, Michael, Rodney, Drew, Daniel, Sarah, Amanda, Alex, Robbie; 42-plus great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

