Dr. Albert Lindsay Delaney, Jr., passed away in Baytown, Texas, on March 30, 2023. Albert was born in Livingston, Polk County, Texas, on February 18, 1936, to Ada Fay Marsh Delaney and Dr. Albert Lindsay Delaney, Sr. The family moved to Liberty, Texas, in 1937 where his father opened a medical practice. In 1941, Albert’s father was called to service for WWII and the family moved to Lafayette, then Fort Crockett until his father’s return from the war in 1943. The family moved back to Liberty at this time where his father resumed his medical practice.

Often, Albert would recount the times he went with his father to take care of the captured POW’s from Germany who were detained at the Liberty Fairgrounds where there was a POW camp. Albert went on to the University of Texas and was T-Letterman. After graduating from The University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, he went into the University of Texas Dental School in Houston. While there, he met his wife Dodie and they moved back to Liberty in 1963 and started a family.

Albert opened a dental practice next to his father’s medical practice the summer of 1963. He practiced in Liberty until 2016 when he retired and closed his practice after 53 years. He was a good dentist and very well liked. Albert could be seen around town everyday about 11:30 making his rounds to the post office, bank and grocery store. He was elected and served both a Councilman with the Liberty City Council and Board member with the LISD. He was a partner with the C&D Cattle Company. Albert was an avid reader and could be seen at the Liberty Municipal Library several times each week. He knew almost everyone in town.

Albert was a Master Mason, Past Master and 60-year member of the Liberty Lodge No. 48, A.F. and A.M. He attended lodge regularly for most of his life and participated in the activities of the lodge.

Albert was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Liberty for most of his life. He later reconnected and fell in love with his Liberty High School sweetheart Jane Gilliland. They married on November 16, 2001 and had a full life spent traveling and enjoying family and friends. Church was an important part of their life, and they eventually moved their membership to the Hardin Methodist Church in Hardin, Texas. Albert loved to sing and sang in the choir at both churches. Both Albert and Jane were very active in the Hardin Methodist Church and enjoyed the weekly prayer group meeting on Wednesdays.

Albert leaves behind his wife Jane Gilliland Delaney. Also his children Amy Delaney and husband Dan Wax, and Albert Lindsay Delaney, III and wife Jerre’ McCarty Delaney; his step-children Judge Chap B. Cain, III and wife Stacey Collier Cain, Julie Cain Halstead and husband Bruce E. Halstead, James Robert Johnson and wife Darlene Graves Johnson; his sister Ada Fay Delaney Schmidt and husband Paul Schmidt; along with grandchildren Ashley Land and husband Cody Land, Whitney Shaw and husband Brandon, Shelby Buchhorn and husband Wayne, Courtney Fregia and husband Cody, Christina Halstead and fiancé Clay Huston, Christopher Halstead and fiancé Jessica Munson, Chelsea Halstead and fiancé Evan Maybaum, Chloe’ Halstead, Collin Robert Johnson and wife Cayla, Caitlin Reece Johnson, Kara Spear and husband Alan, and Kaci Rhine and husband Kris; great-grandchildren are Julian Halstead-Soza, Brayden Thomas, Bo Land, Chapley Shaw, Everli Buchhorn, Ellisyn Ogden, Carsyn Fregia, Eli Spear, Remi Spear, Ellie Rhine and Thomas Rhine.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Joe Edd Callaway, Steve Muncaster, Bob Walker, Mike Jerome, Scott Callaway, and Kris Rhine. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce E. Halstead, Paul Schmidt, Tillman Deen Wood Jr., Tillman Deen Wood, III, Regan Wood, Mike Hughes, Billy Yarborough, David Cade, Dr. David Arnold, Dr. Terry Morris, Dr. Robert Courville, Gary Havard, Gary Willoughby, Trevor Wood, Dr. Reece Brown, David Bennett, and Allen Spear.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Hardin Methodist Church, 1005 FM 834 W, Liberty, Texas. A celebration of Albert’s life will begin at 12pm at the church, with Pastor Gideon Watson officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

