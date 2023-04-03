Helen McClain of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on November 30, 1931, in Tarkington Prairie, Texas, to H. Simmons and Georgia Simmons, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald McClain, and brother, Donald Simmons.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Darlene (James) White, Alton Lynn “Bubba” (Barbara) Faulkner, Michael (Sherry) McClain; grandchildren, Stephanie Faulkner, Adam Terrell, Jason Faulkner, Travis Faulkner, Michael “Mikey” McClain, Crystal, Kayla, Bryla, Gwinlee, Kelody, Wiley; great-grandchildren, Stephen Faulkner, Chloe Nemitz, Travis Terrell, Natalie Terrell, Promise Terrell, Treasure Terrell, Addison McClain, Joseph, Cherish (William) Autry. Helen was also blessed with a bonus grandchild Earl (Yolanda) Sullivan and bonus great-grandchildren Julian and Savien Sullivan. Helen also had numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

