Huey Marvin Palmer of Daisetta, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born on November 15, 1930, in Daisetta, Texas, to Vernon Kelley Palmer and Dillie Leona Revis Palmer, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Huey was also preceded in death by his siblings, Floyd Vernon Palmer, Percy James Palmer, Bernie A. Palmer and Dennis Preston Palmer, Alma Lois Finklea and Leona Joyce Lamb.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Gregory and Diana Palmer; two grandchildren, Jason Palmer and wife Jodi, Michael Palmer and wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Coby, Trent, and Cory Palmer; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

