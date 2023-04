Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2023:

Perales, Alejandro – No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, Hold for Victoria County-Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Victoria-Bail Jumping

Guerrero, Angel – Possession of Marijuana

Parks, Kola Savalos Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Green, Tramell – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Franklin, St. Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Devers, Michael Dylan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Harris, Veronica Cherie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

