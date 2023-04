The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2023:

Mallet, Darien Kade – Public Intoxication

Garcia-Carbajal, Isdro – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Williams, Brandon James – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Soulet, Shannon Yvette – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Failure to Report Non-Injury accident

Martinez, Manuel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Davis, Fredrick Earl – Bench Warrant, Bond Forfeiture

Davis, Fredrick Earl Garcia-Carbajal, Isdro Mallet, Darien Kade Martinez, Manuel Soulet, Shannon Yvette Williams, Brandon James

Share this: Twitter

Facebook