Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2023:

  • Green, Joseph Alexander – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit/Debit Cards, less than five
  • Miller, Michael Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Ward, Terrance Santwan – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Limbrick, Jermaine Edward – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Hunting Exotic Animal Without Consent of Landowner
  • Hernandez-Reyes, Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Green, Joseph Alexander
Hernandez-Reyes, Juan
Limbrick, Jermaine Edward
Miller, Michael Anthony
Ward, Terrance Santwan

