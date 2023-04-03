Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2023:

Green, Joseph Alexander – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit/Debit Cards, less than five

Miller, Michael Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Ward, Terrance Santwan – Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Limbrick, Jermaine Edward – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Hunting Exotic Animal Without Consent of Landowner

Hernandez-Reyes, Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

