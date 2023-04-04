Adele Sophie Kapera Socha, 82, of Jasper, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on August 28, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Thaddeus and Sophie Topa Kapera. Adele graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School, the class of 1959. At the age of sixty, she attended Lee College in Baytown, where she obtained her Certified Nurse’s Assistant license. She was a former member of Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas.

Adele had many hobbies, some of which included her fond love for cooking, working with stained glass, and crafting. She also enjoyed working in her garden and fishing for relaxation. Adele was an avid collector of butterflies and hummingbirds. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. Adele also had a stubborn side, when her mind was made up there was no changing it. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Adele was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of fifty-one years James; and her infant daughter Mary Socha. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Donna Moore and husband Kent of Liberty, Jim Socha, Jr. and wife Laura of Fairmount, Texas and Kelly Hansen and husband Erik of Bryant, Arkansas; her grandchildren Angela Baumgartner and husband Joe of Virginia, Rebecca Bishop of Beach City, Renee Kelly and husband Justin of La Porte, Quintin Socha and wife Rachael of Fort Worth, Timothy Hansen of Sherwood, Arkansas, and Jessika Socha of Pineland, Texas; her great-grandchildren Madyson Bishop of Liberty, Dalton Bishop of Liberty, Sophie Bishop of Beach City, Ava Kelly of La Porte, JJ Baumgartner of Virginia, and Cooper Kelly of La Porte; her brothers Thaddeus “Ted” Kapera of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Thomas Kapera of Lansing, Illinois; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Quintin Socha, Timothy Hansen, Teddy Kapera, Mark Kapera, Hugh Bishop and Timothy Whittaker. Honorary pallbearer is Dalton Bishop.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the Sanctuary of Hardin Baptist Church, 138 County Road 2003 S, in Liberty. A funeral Service will begin at 11am, with Pastor Tony Hines officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

