Frank Weldon Alewine, 80, of Conroe, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Park Manor of Conroe, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born to the late Frank Miller Alewine and Opal Minniebell Jones on March 6, 1943, in Houston, Texas.

Frank Alewine was a faithful servant and devoted brother, husband, and father. He was a Boy Scout with the leadership of his father, Frank Miller Alewine, but became the man of the house when his father passed away when Frank Weldon was only 13 years old. Frank quit school to work and help make ends meet for his mother, his three sisters, and himself.

He served a short stint in the United States coast Guard that ended in an Honorable discharge on December 19, 1963. Working construction jobs, over-the-road truck driving, various oil field positions, and as a corrections officer, he always made sure he provided for the family in his care. He loved woodworking. He built houses, cabinets, Jodie’s bassinet, and a swing set for his grandson, Joshua – with Joshua’s help, of course. He taught Cheryl and Jody to use power tools and guns. Frank taught his son how to be a man and his daughters how not to need one.

Frank was the embodiment of a man’s man, tough enough for the work he did, and gentle enough to care for a child. Frank was married to Jackie for 29 years. They had Roland in 1966, Cheryl in 1968, and Jodie in 1977. Frank followed in his father’s footsteps by being Roland’s Boy Scout leader. He assisted several Scouts, including Roland, gain the rank of Eagle Scout.

Frank attended almost every football game that Cheryl performed at with the high school drill team and bought Jodie every toy she ever wanted. Cheryl can verify this. While his sisters often say Frank was the spoiled kid, he loved all three of them dearly. If he had a favorite, he never said so; but all three referred to themself as his “favorite sister” from time to time. He taught his children that hard work pays off, respect of elders, the importance of good manners, and the joy of helping others.

Frank loved hunting, fishing, farming, and being near the ocean. He always said his favorite smells are rain and a fresh-plowed field. Other than family, Frank’s other true loves are sweet iced tea and cigarettes. Just like his mother, Frank could go without eating, but DO NOT take his tea away. He spent some of his best years loving and going on adventures with his late wife, Barbara.

Being married in their retired years afforded them the ability to pick up and go whenever and wherever they wanted. Frank told stories of them getting in the car to go for a ride and ending up two states away from Texas then having to purchase clothing since they hadn’t intended on going on that long of a trip. They were married nearly 20 years. He was devastated by Barbara’s passing and frequently said how he missed her so. They were an amazing couple who loved on everyone they came across.

Frank took on the challenge of his life when he was paralyzed in a car accident in 2015 at 72 years old. A young driver rear-ended Frank’s vehicle at highway speed as Frank was parked behind a school bus letting children out. He often wished the accident had never happened, but it didn’t dampen his spirit. Frank worked for five months at the Michael E. DeBakey Spinal Cord Injury unit in Houston mastering the necessary skills of being a paraplegic. He maintained his sense of humor and remained positive till the very end.

He continued to cook his Silver Turtles and extremely spicy Cajun Gumbo, but could never perfect the cornbread recipe that Barbara often used to bribe him to go to the grocery store for her. Frank was known for his stories and jokes. He loved to make people smile and frequently said, “If I can make someone’s day better, then I have done my job.”

He always found the silver lining in every dark cloud and had a knack for giving calm reassurance. Frank used to say, “No matter how bad it gets, the sun will still come up tomorrow.” While Frank will be greatly missed, he leaves behind lasting memories and a legacy for generations to come. He showed us how to embrace life, be thankful for our many blessings, and always look for the positive in every situation. We are reassured of his wholeness and happiness, as he has been reunited with loved ones, and basking in the glow of our heavenly Father’s love.

Mr. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Ann Alewine; son, Roland Frank Alewine; sister, Dixie Conrath; grandson, Alexander Wayne Missildine. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Dee Hunter of Victoria, TX, and Jodi Lynn Missildine and husband Michael of Neches, TX; sisters, Virginia K. Green of Rockport, TX, and Allean E. Johnson of Navasota, TX; grandchildren, Joshua Hunter, Bryon Crawford, Sarah Boysel, Amanda Missildine, and Tara Whittenburg; great-grandchildren, Shiloh Ivey, Alayna Lee, Jackson Missildine, and a host of family and friends. Service of Remembrance will be held at Faith and Family Funeral Services on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM with Chaplin Doyle Ives officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Faith and Family Funeral Services on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. Honoring Mr. Alewine as pallbearers are Joshua Hunter, Wyatt Shiminski, Dustin Johnson, Darrel Blumich, Michael Missildine, and Jimmy Faulkner.

