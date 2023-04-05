Della Lisa Fergeson was born June 30, 1956, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Elbia Ralph Watkins and Rosella Estell Jackson Watkins. She passed away April 2, 2023, in Splendora, Texas, at the age of 66.

Della loved to dance, play Bingo, and play card games. She knew exactly how to lift your spirits when you were down and was a great listener and confidant. In her younger years she enjoyed to sew. Della was known as the backbone of her family and loved raising her children in Splendora.

She loved her family but there was something special about all of her grandchildren, to them she was MeMaw. Della loved everyone of them the same. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.

Della was preceded in death by her parents, Elbia Ralph Watkins and Rosella Estell Watkins; brothers, Richard Watkins, Paul Watkins, Pete Watkins, Timmy Watkins, David Watkins; sisters, April Watkins, Sandi Jones, Alice Watkins; granddaughter, Destiny Fergeson.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Paul Fergeson; children, Paul Michael Fergeson, Shawn Paul Fergeson and wife Niki, Eric Ross Fergeson and wife Letecia, Robert Matthew Fergeson and wife Lisa, Lisa Minae Fergeson; brother, Jimbo Watkins and wife Janice; sister, Elgin Burrows; grandchildren, Austin, Tiffany, Brooklin, Terrence, Matthew, Chance, Camryn, Kynndahl, Avery, Peyton, KK; great grandchild, Aurora.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 1-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be, Shawn Fergeson, Robert Fergeson, Eric Fergeson, Matthew Fergeson, Austin Bradshaw, Terrence Penton III.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

