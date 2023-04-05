Morgan Tracy Aills was born December 21, 1957, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, John Henry Aills and Vivian Inez Mize Aills.

He went to his Heavenly Home on April 1, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 65. Morgan served our country in the US Army. He loved music and was known as the DJ at family functions. Morgan was a Christian man and was always there to help anyone in need.

He enjoyed going out to eat, and enjoyed times of fellowship. Most of all Morgan was a family man, he enjoyed all of his family and spending as much time as he could with them. Morgan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Aills and Vivian Inez Aills; brothers, Dennis Aills and Calvin Aills. Morgan is survived by his beloved daughter, Soeni Lynn Lamb and husband Joshua Jon Lamb; granddaughter, Kaylee Han Lamb; brothers, John S. Aills and wife Barbara Aills, Benjamin Aills, and Tommy Aills and wife Crystal Aills; sister, Cindy Ellingburg; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 2pm with Pastor Ken Haffner officiating. Burial will follow in the Squier Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Shannon Aills, Robbie Aills, John E. Aills, Dalton Aills, Trent Aills, Chris Olson, David Aills, Kolton Correa.

