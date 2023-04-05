Elvia Ray Hibbard Jr. was born June 1, 1954, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Elvia Ray Hibbard Sr. and Helen Mitchem Hibbard. He passed away March 30, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 68.

He was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, he worked in the oilfield industry and had his own lawn service business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvia Ray Hibbard Sr. and Helen Hibbard; siblings, Robert Hibbard, Avalon Lowe, and Jeannie Baker.

Elvia Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Paula Hibbard; mother in law, Delena McGinnis; children, Calvin Ray Hibbard Sr, Dana Cockrell and husband Melton, and Faith Hibbard; brothers, Edward Hibbard, Hoyt Hibbard; sisters, Audrey Gonzalez, Martha Hibbard; grandchildren, Calvin Ray Hibbard Jr, Austin Hibbard, Shawn Karstedt, Destiny Pickering, and Elijah Glenn; great granddaughter, Willow Ryder; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Mike David and Alford Smith officiating.

