Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2023:
- Lewis, Herman Lee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
- Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Theft of Property with previous convictions
- Smith, Kyle Anthony – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Garza, Aerial Monique – Robbery
- Richardson, Jeremy – Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana
- Nash, Tommy Lee – Affidavit of Surety-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief
- Payne, Jana Leann – Abandoning or Endangering a Child Without Intent to Return
- Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Reyes, Jacinto Perdo – Possession of a Marijuana
- Belt, Nicholas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence