Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2023:

Lewis, Herman Lee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation

Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Theft of Property with previous convictions

Smith, Kyle Anthony – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Garza, Aerial Monique – Robbery

Richardson, Jeremy – Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana

Nash, Tommy Lee – Affidavit of Surety-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief

Payne, Jana Leann – Abandoning or Endangering a Child Without Intent to Return

Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Reyes, Jacinto Perdo – Possession of a Marijuana

Belt, Nicholas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

