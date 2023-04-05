Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 3, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2023:

  • Lewis, Herman Lee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
  • Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Theft of Property with previous convictions
  • Smith, Kyle Anthony – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Garza, Aerial Monique – Robbery
  • Richardson, Jeremy – Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana
  • Nash, Tommy Lee – Affidavit of Surety-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Mischief
  • Payne, Jana Leann – Abandoning or Endangering a Child Without Intent to Return
  • Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Reyes, Jacinto Perdo – Possession of a Marijuana
  • Belt, Nicholas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
