Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2023:
- Schrock, Corbin Alex – Public Intoxication
- Allen, John Kenneth – Public Intoxication
- Bass, Joseph Allen – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
- Cordova, Tammie Lorraine – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bench Warrant
- Lumpkin, Michael Craig – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
- John, Cline Winston Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Bennett, Antonio Valdez II – Possession of Marijuana
- Chandler, Melinda Lynn Wyatt – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order (no mugshot)