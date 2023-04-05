Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2023:

  • Schrock, Corbin Alex – Public Intoxication
  • Allen, John Kenneth – Public Intoxication
  • Bass, Joseph Allen – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
  • Cordova, Tammie Lorraine – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bench Warrant
  • Lumpkin, Michael Craig – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
  • John, Cline Winston Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Bennett, Antonio Valdez II – Possession of Marijuana
  • Chandler, Melinda Lynn Wyatt – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order (no mugshot)
