Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2023:

Schrock, Corbin Alex – Public Intoxication

Allen, John Kenneth – Public Intoxication

Bass, Joseph Allen – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Cordova, Tammie Lorraine – Motion to Revoke Unadjudicated Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bench Warrant

Lumpkin, Michael Craig – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Loften, Christopher Sharmain – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

John, Cline Winston Jr. – Public Intoxication

Bennett, Antonio Valdez II – Possession of Marijuana

Chandler, Melinda Lynn Wyatt – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order (no mugshot)

