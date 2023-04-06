Danna Ree Porter Holman, 72, of Livingston, passed away in Houston on Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born July 11, 1950, in Baytown, to Clarence Arthur Porter and Veatrice Henry Porter, her late parents.

Danna had lived in the Livingston area for the last 8 years and was previously a longtime resident of Old River. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Coldspring. Danna had previously worked as a nurse’s aide and was a loving wife, mother, doting grandmother, and great-grandmother. Danna’s most precious moments were spent showering her family with tender loving care.

Mrs. Holman was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ida Orms.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Wally Holman; sons, Tooter Dillard and his wife Buffy, Kevin Dillard and his life companion, Resa Kittinger; sister, Fay Hudgins and her husband, Virgil; grandchildren, Christopher Dillard, Cade Dillard and his life companion, Kayce Cain, and Brylie Dillard; a great-grandchild, Branson Dillard; brother-in-law James Orms and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the funeral home with Brother Mike Minter officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hudgins, Gary Cotton, Roy Young, Christopher Dillard, Cade Dillard and Robert Henry. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Branson Dillard.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas.

