Sommer Nicole Lynch, 12-21-1986 thru 4-2-2023

She had such an impact on those that had ever crossed her path with her contagious smile! ole “smiley”. To her close family, she was “Bump Bump,” for Britton and Brooklinn she was “Momma.” Her grandmother’s name was already picked out and soon she would be called “NeNe.” She loved cutting up and big belly laughing. When it came to her music, she did not discriminate, she loved it all. The louder it thumped, the better.

Sommer is survived by her children, Britton Lynch, and special friend Carlie Gesford, and Brooklinn Lynch; father, Arthur Lee Lynch and wife Roxanna Lynch; mother, Kathleen Whitehead; sisters, Audrea Lynch and special friend JP Jordan III, Misty Frazier and husband Shawn Frazier. Sommer had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews as well as a host of other family members and friends. Sommer is preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Ray Lynch “Boo Boo”; grandfather, GW Lynch; grandmother, Katherine Lynch, Amos and LaNell Richardson.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:00 am at Faith& Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jamie Blume officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 am until service time on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill, Texas.

