Bernice Marie Kirkland, 84 of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Mont Belvieu. She was born on October 25, 1938, in Missoula, Montana, to the late Joseph Wilbur and Rosemary Stevens Staggs.

Bernice leaves behind a host of family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

A celebration of life be held at a later date in Montana.

