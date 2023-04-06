Jerry Dewayne Parks graced this world with his presence on February 22, 1980, in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the Piney Woods of East Texas where he wreaked havoc with his cousins, with whom he was thick as thieves. He attended several schools before landing in Coldspring, Texas, where he met his one and only true love Emily Belle Weinheimer. After high school they moved back and forth between Coldspring and San Marcos, where Jerry did many years of warehouse work while also becoming a part of the CLW Sawmill family. He eventually established his commercial landscaping business, Gone Green Landscape Designs. Jerry also discovered he loved woodworking and was eager to pursue this new venture.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart in May 2006. In 2017 the long-awaited arrival of their son Levi Edward Parks, became a reality. Levi was, from the beginning, the spitting image of his father, and Jerry’s whole heart and soul. Nothing mattered more to Jerry and Emily then caring for their son. Eventually Jerry’s heart brought him, Emily, and Levi back to east Texas to be where he knew they would be happiest.

Jerry passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2023, leaving behind a host of friends and family who care for him so dearly. In East Texas he was surrounded by friends and family who loved him and truly appreciated every fiber of his being. Jerry was always there for whoever needed him, whenever that may have been, no questions asked. More than anything Jerry wanted to be there for the people he loved, and he went above and beyond to do this because this is what made him feel the most whole. The list of people with whom he shared this amazing side of himself is too long to mention. The profound impact he had on all those around him will be felt and remembered forever.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 7, 2023 from 12pm to 4pm at Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. The family would like to thank everyone for honoring Jerry and supporting us through this difficult time.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

