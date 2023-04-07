EMC Rotary learns about protecting environment, providing clean water By Bluebonnet News - April 7, 2023 FacebookTwitter The theme for Rotary Club of East Montgomery County’s (RCEMC) last quarter is “Protecting the Environment and Providing Clean Water,” so it was fitting that Jonathan Smith, General Manager of the Porter Special Utility District, spoke at the April 4 luncheon. Smith explained how Porter SUD delivers safe, high-quality water services to the community and focuses on environmental conservation. Rotary Club of East Montgomery County President Suann Hereford thanks Jonathan Smith, General Manager of the Porter Special Utility District, for speaking at the April 4 meeting. The Club is donating the book “Preaching to the Chickens” by Jabari Asim in his honor to a local public school library. For more information about the Porter Special Utility District, visit their website at portersud.com. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...