Hotaling seeking reelection to Hardin ISD board of trustees

Michelle Hotaling is seeking reelection to Position 7 of the Hardin ISD board of trustees in the May 6 election.

“I ran on the attributes of Honesty, Integrity, and Leadership when I was initially voted in; those attributes have not changed and I remain committed to the vision of ‘Building a Better Hardin, One Student at a Time.’ It is my opinion that Hardin ISD is in a better position now than we were a year ago,” said Hotaling.

According to Hotaling, ter family moved to Hardin specifically in order for her daughter to attend Hardin ISD and to know what it means to be a Hornet and wear the brand.

“Hardin ISD is doing many things well and will continue to improve upon those successes. We still have areas to improve but we are continually evaluating our district and putting measures in place to keep moving forward. We are taking the steps necessary to keep Hardin strong,” she said.

Adding this is not something she takes lightly, Hotaling promised to continue serving with the same diligence and vigor in her next term, if elected.

“I would be honored to continue to serve my community, school staff, and most importantly the students at Hardin ISD. Thank you all for the continued support,” she said.

Michelle Hotaling and her daughter

