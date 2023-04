More than 10,000 candy-filled plastic eggs were scattered all over the grounds of Memorial Stadium on Saturday for First Liberty Bank’s second annual Easter egg-stravaganza. Attendees were offered sausages on sticks, cotton candy and snow cones, and kids played games and then scrambled for Easter eggs and golden prize eggs.

Here are photos from the event:

FLB President Kelly Stretcher seems calm amid the chaotic scramble for Easter eggs on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Hundreds of people attended this year’s event.

First Liberty Bank staff helped the Easter Bunny place candy-filled plastic eggs all around Memorial Stadium in Liberty. Every child who participated left with a full Easter basket.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook