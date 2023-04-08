Rodeo parade hits the streets of Cleveland Saturday

The “Stars, Stripes and Fair Delights” was the theme of this year’s Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday in downtown Cleveland. Presented also by the City of Cleveland, the parade was a chance to showcase all the businesses and organizations who have given financial support this year.
The grand marshal was Grace Williams, who will complete her one-year reign Saturday night when the new queen will be crowned from among from two contestants – Hana Lindsey and Reva Mosley. The crowning will take place during the rodeo at Stancil Park.
The announcers at the parade were Waldo Rodas with KORG Radio and Lauren Ferrell, Miss Houston Harris County Rodeo.
Sponsors that were recognized during the parade are Neal Funeral Home, McCoys, Anaco, Frontier Tractor, Whataburger, Elite Foundation, Martin Dodge, Lonestar Water Well, Wade Willis Logging, Presswood Logging, Buster Brown Propane and Burton Construction.