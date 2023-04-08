Rodeo parade hits the streets of Cleveland Saturday

The “Stars, Stripes and Fair Delights” was the theme of this year’s Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday in downtown Cleveland. Presented also by the City of Cleveland, the parade was a chance to showcase all the businesses and organizations who have given financial support this year.

The grand marshal was Grace Williams, who will complete her one-year reign Saturday night when the new queen will be crowned from among from two contestants – Hana Lindsey and Reva Mosley. The crowning will take place during the rodeo at Stancil Park.

The announcers at the parade were Waldo Rodas with KORG Radio and Lauren Ferrell, Miss Houston Harris County Rodeo.

Outgoing rodeo queen Grace Williams will hand over the crown to another queen on Saturday night during the rodeo in Cleveland. She is pictured at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday.

Sponsors that were recognized during the parade are Neal Funeral Home, McCoys, Anaco, Frontier Tractor, Whataburger, Elite Foundation, Martin Dodge, Lonestar Water Well, Wade Willis Logging, Presswood Logging, Buster Brown Propane and Burton Construction.

Cheyanne Barrett, holding the U.S. flag, and Marlee Brooks, holding the Texas flag, took part in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday.

Breanna Arrendale carries the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo banner during Saturday’s parade. Hana Lindsey (right), holding a McCoys flag, and Reva Mosley, holding a Burton Construction flag, are this year’s queen contestants for the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo. Martin Dodge’s flag is carried by Sarah Bush and Lonestar Water Well’s flag is carried by Laynie Strickhausen. Tommy Fry, holding a banner for Neal Funeral Home, and Robin Ledur, holding a Buster Brown Propane flag, participated in Saturday’s Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade. Cleveland High School cheerleaders pepped up the spirit in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday. Cleveland High School cheerleaders pepped up the spirit in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday. The Easter Bunny was riding in style for the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo parade on Saturday. He literally brought up the “tail” of the parade by being the last entry before the wrecker trucks lined up to reopen the streets.

