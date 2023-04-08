Double homicide under investigation in Colony Ridge communities

The bodies of two young men – believed to be teenagers – were found shot to death in a vehicle off of CR 5260 at CR 5200 in the Santa Fe subdivision in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, the bodies were found 50-60 feet from a row of group mailboxes in the community.

A person checking their mail reportedly noticed a parked blue Honda sedan with two teenagers believed to be resting in the vehicle. When the person approached the vehicle, they noticed that both males were dead from gunshot wounds.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller was called to the scene to conduct an inquest and order an autopsy. The bodies will be taken to Beaumont for autopsy later this evening.

Meyers said the identities of the two males are still unknown. He expects that the autopsy will reveal their identities as well as provide information about the number of times they were shot and what weapon was used to commit the murders.

Both victims are Hispanic, Meyers said.

Texas Ranger Joseph Dreaden is assisting LCSO with the investigation.

When asked if the deaths could be gang related, Meyers said investigators are considering that in their investigation.

An update will be posted as soon as more information is available.

