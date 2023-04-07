Steve Arie was born August 4, 1967 in Houston, Texas. He passed away April 4, 2023 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 55.

Steve worked as a pilot car driver for 25 years, and referred to all of his best friends as “Driver.” In his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, fishing at the lake with his grandchildren, and lighting up the grill to cook BBQ, but let’s not forget, his love for listening to music, and at times even showing out with karaoke. If you truly knew him, you know music was his love language. You could count on him, to play the best music and sing his heart out.

Steve was a very hardworking man. The most important thing to him was his family. He was most proud of his wife and the time they spent together. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids.

Steve will be missed by his family and friends that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Weathers and Venita Martin and grandson, Elijah Watkins.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Christy Arie; children, Kayla and husband J.T Mayo, Skylar Arie, Chrystal and husband Dustin Gill, Chris Morrill, Nathan and wife Angelica Mossman, Chad and wife Tiffany Mossman; sister Tammy and Husband Brad Parker brother, Clay Arie; grandchildren, Christian, Daniel, David, Natalie, Harley, Annabelle, Leslie, Brayden, Fallon, Ambrie, Ayden. And many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 12-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm and burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jeremy Bland, Rick Smith, Dustin Gill, J.T Mayo, Chad Mossman, Lance Harrison. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Morrill and Nathan Mossman.

