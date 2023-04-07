Ruth Anne Wedgeworth, 63, formerly of Dayton, slipped into eternal rest on April 4, 2023. Ruth Anne was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on July 24, 1959, to Charles BJ Austin and Dorothy Leona Austin. She moved to Pasadena, Texas, at a young age where she would meet her husband, Michael. They married on March 8, 1976, and began their life together in Dayton. Ruth Anne loved her family fiercely.

She and Michael had 3 daughters and she had the gift of being a stay-at-home mother to them during their youth. When the girls got older, she took various jobs in food service and management but truly found her calling in helping others. She was a caregiver for many years and loved her clients as if they were her family. Her dependability and kind heart made her a true gift to the families that she worked with. She also enjoyed nature, especially critters. She was known for her ability to tame wild animals and have them eat out of her hand. She also had a deep love for scratch-off lottery tickets, crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, and Judge Judy.

Ruth Anne had a stubborn and resolute personality. She was strong-willed and extremely determined. She endured countless hardships in her life but managed to survive, thrive and raise strong, independent daughters. She fought from the very moment she was born and refused to give up. She taught herself to walk and talk again after her stroke. She began writing with her left hand. It wasn’t going to stop her. It didn’t.

Ruth Anne is predeceased by her father and mother, brothers David “Mike” Austin and Charles Anthony “Tony” Austin, her beloved husband, Michael Wedgeworth, and her granddaughter, Hannah Grace Yoder. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dori Yoder and husband William of Coldspring, Stephanie Wedgeworth and partner Arick Hartman of Sour Lake, and Amanda Austin and husband Robert of Thicket. Grandchildren Justin Wedgeworth and partner Ericka, Kaylee Yoder and significant other Corin Borowski, William Bryce Yoder and significant other Kaitlynne Caruthers, Darren Dawkins, Abigail Amador, Amelia Austin, and Avery Hartman. Great grandchildren Felicity Wedgeworth and Granger Wedgeworth.

She is finally whole again, and at eternal peace.

Save a spot at the table for us, Mom.

A private celebration of life will follow with details to come shortly.

A special thank you to The Heights on Valley Ranch and Altus Hospice for their loving care in her final weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

