Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2023:
- Collins, Destiny Nicole – Order Setting Aside Bond-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Chambers County
- Patterson, Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Payne, Johnny Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Manuel, David Earl Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Shifflet, Victoria Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance