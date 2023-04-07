Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2023:

Collins, Destiny Nicole – Order Setting Aside Bond-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Chambers County

Patterson, Charles – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Payne, Johnny Travis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Manuel, David Earl Jr. – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Shifflet, Victoria Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

