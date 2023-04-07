Taylor-Odom Foundation awards scholarships to nine local seniors

The directors of the Taylor-Odom Foundation are pleased to announce that it is awarding the sum of $180,000 in college scholarships for the 2023 calendar year. The recipients are nine Liberty County students graduating from area high schools in May.

Since its inception, the Taylor-Odom Foundation has awarded more than $980,000 in scholarships.

The recipients are:

Benjamin Williams – Dayton, $20,000

Carleigh Clark – Dayton, $20,000

Maiyah Phoummarath – Dayton, $20,000

Maria Brito – Dayton, $20,000

Zannie Sanchez – Dayton, $20,000

Madilyn Day – Hardin, $20,000

Kaidyn Smith – Hull-Daisetta, $20,000

Kamrie Martin – Hull-Daisetta, $20,000

Mason Miller – Liberty, $20,000

Maria Brito Mason Miller Zannie Sanchez Ben Williams Carleigh Clark Kaidyn Smith Kamrie Martin Madilyn Day Maiyah Phoummarath

This is the sixth year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was founded to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.

Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

