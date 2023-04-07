Taylor-Odom Foundation awards scholarships to nine local seniors

The directors of the Taylor-Odom Foundation are pleased to announce that it is awarding the sum of $180,000 in college scholarships for the 2023 calendar year. The recipients are nine Liberty County students graduating from area high schools in May.
Since its inception, the Taylor-Odom Foundation has awarded more than $980,000 in scholarships.
The recipients are:
- Benjamin Williams – Dayton, $20,000
- Carleigh Clark – Dayton, $20,000
- Maiyah Phoummarath – Dayton, $20,000
- Maria Brito – Dayton, $20,000
- Zannie Sanchez – Dayton, $20,000
- Madilyn Day – Hardin, $20,000
- Kaidyn Smith – Hull-Daisetta, $20,000
- Kamrie Martin – Hull-Daisetta, $20,000
- Mason Miller – Liberty, $20,000
This is the sixth year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Foundation. The Foundation was founded to honor two parents, Davey Lea Taylor Odom and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.